Hurricane Harvey-affected small business owners interested in applying for a new grant program can attend an informational seminar in Refugio on Thursday.
Texas Back in Business will host an application event at a local events venue, A Little “Britt” of Heaven.
The new federally-funded program is awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 in disaster relief. Qualified Texas small business owners have until March 2 to complete a free online application.
If a business meets basic qualifications, it will be entered in a random selection process to receive a grant.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery. In the state’s Hurricane Harvey CDBG-DR action plan, the Texas General Land Office allocated $100 million for an economic revitalization program to help small businesses impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
