Significant steps toward recovery have been made in the two years since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, but the most expensive hurricane to strike Texas is still at the forefront of an annual tour organized by the Insurance Council of Texas.
“After every really bad storm, like a hurricane, you see tens of thousands of claims come in,” said Mark Hanna, public relations manager for the Insurance Council of Texas.
Only about 10% of Harvey-related claims were unresolved three to four months after the storm. Hanna said about half of those claims have yet to be resolved.
“When that many claims come in, you’re going to see the number of complaints go up,” Hanna said.
Manuel Villarreal, a representative from the Texas Department of Insurance, reminds coastal residents that if they have problems with their insurance company, they can contact his agency to file a complaint.
As Hurricane Dorian is poised to hit Florida, John Metz with the National Weather Service reminds Texas Coastal residents that hurricane season isn’t over.
“We want folks to be watching the tropics for the next couple of months,” Metz said.
The hurricane tour, now in its 14th year, stopped in Victoria on Wednesday morning to remind residents of the looming threat of hurricanes and to inform them of precautionary measures.
In the event that a hurricane strikes, Metz said it’s important for residents to prepare even if they don’t think their home is at risk.
Only about $20 billion of the $120 billion in property damage caused by Hurricane Harvey was insured, Hanna said.
Compared to about 90% of homeowners who have homeowners insurance, only 37% of renters have renters insurance, according to a 2014 Insurance Information Institute poll.
Renters insurance is especially important in Victoria. About a third of all apartment units in Victoria were damaged during Hurricane Harvey, according to a 2018 survey conducted by The Victoria Advocate.
Although it’s never “too late” to insure property, Felicia Van Frank, a public affairs specialist with State Farm Insurance, said it can take up to 30 days for coverage to take effect.
