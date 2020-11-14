As business advisers, one of our main duties is aiding our clients in the formulation of a business plan. Generally, a business plan is a document that explains a business idea and how that business will operate to make money. This plan includes things like financial projections, cost structure, revenue streams, marketing and financing needs. The plan is particularly important to a lender in the financing process.
One of the most important parts of a business plan is an exit strategy. Many new or prospective business entrepreneurs are taken aback when the subject of an exit strategy is brought up. While possibly being a bit of a wet blanket on the new business owners’ excitement, this element of the plan is important for two reasons.
First, if things do not go as expected and it looks like the end is in sight, a plan needs to be in place in order to salvage the owner’s assets and personal financial health. This may include selling the business quickly at much less than what the owner has in it or breaking up the business assets and selling the pieces. This possibility needs to be considered in any contract being signed or structure being considered in the business startup process.
Second, if things go well, the owner needs to consider the future. Retirement, legacy to children, care of a dependent or health concerns in the future can be addressed with an effective exit strategy.
In this case, direct transfer to heirs, sale, merger or liquidation at fair market value are possibilities.
In either case, the business owner would be “harvesting” the value of the business.
In one case, harvesting would take place to stop losing money, and in the other, it would be to put the fruit of her labors in the owner’s pocket, whether that would be by cashing out for retirement or passing the business on to heirs. This exit plan can add significantly to the monetary value of a business.
An SBDC business adviser can aid prospective business owners in evaluating all the factors and thinking through various scenarios in the business planning process, including formulating a business plan with exit strategies, doing a feasibility study, devising a social media presence, valuation of a business or help with preparing a loan application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.