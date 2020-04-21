Look, we get it. Sometimes you just don’t feel up to cooking.
That’s why we recommend you let Ventura’s do it for you!
Ventura’s Tamales loves seeing their happy customers enjoying their seasonal and year-round favorites, and yet we know that dining out isn't always the perfect choice. That’s why they invented the take-out!
OK, maybe Ventura’s didn’t actually invent take-out, but they have perfected it.
Ventura’s Tamales is not just the best Mexican take-out food near you - it’s the best takeout food period.
The hardest part will be deciding what to order, that’s why Ventura’s is here to help! You can always take a peek at their full menu on their website. However, to make it all even simpler for you, here are some of our favorite take-out dishes in Victoria, TX:
Tamales
“Unwrap the flavor” with this family favorite! Why do you have to wait for Thanksgiving to get the tamales that they got their name after? Rest assured, these are not a seasonal item. You can get these delicious tamales any day of the year. And you should.
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
Want something light? Not in the mood for chicken or beef - but still want some protein? Their Mahi-Mahi Tacos are a fantastic seasonal option! Get them now! Really. Hurry up before it’s too late! Check out these and the rest of their special Lenten menu on their website (PDF file).
Super Fajita Nachos
If you are really hungry, their Super Fajita Nachos are the perfect item to kill your hunger pains. This is one of their top take-out items, not only because it is delicious, but also because it is big enough for two people to share. (served in a 9” x 13” dish - wow!). This might be the best deal in Victoria. Seriously!
Tacos “A La Carte”
Did you know that Ventura’s makes their taco shells from scratch every day? You can taste the difference. That is why their tacos are a local Victoria, TX favorite!
PRO TIP: Want to get a deal? Get enough for yourself, your whole family, your friends, and your neighbors on the days when we have our specials.
When are those specials? Glad you asked:
- Tuesdays - Shredded Chicken Tacos just $1.29 per mouthwatering taco
- Wednesdays - Beef Tacos only $1.29 per tasty traditional taco
Street Taco Platter
Looking for a take-out to feed the whole family? Order their Street Taco Platter today. This is a great option for sharing with your family or friends. And seriously, why not impress the family with a dinner that looks custom catered? Get ready, Victoria, TX, this platter will continue to be a family favorite for years to come!
Yummm, delicious chicken tacos! What, you don’t want chicken? OK, just for you, they will also offer beef tacos that are sure to delight. ;)
BONUS TIP: Remember to add chips and queso...or chips and salsa. Their chips are amazing either way because they are also made fresh every day. This is sure to be the perfect complement to any of the above entrees. You are sure to not disappoint even the pickiest eater! Trust us, you are going to want to get the chips and salsa that Ventura’s fanatics love for every meal.
So what are you waiting on? You can call Ventura’s Directly and place your order over the phone at 361.578.5161. You can even pick up your takeout food order by going through Ventura’s drive-through for the ultimate in speed and convenience.
Let Ventura’s do the cooking tonight. Just reach out to your Favorite Mexican Restaurant in Victoria, TX. They are always here to serve you!
