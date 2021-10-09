Celebrating 175 years
Cuero is the seat of DeWitt County and hosted the 175th anniversary weekend celebration Sept. 25-26 with “Weekend in Olde DeWitt.”
The celebration kicked off the evening of Sept. 23 at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum with an opening reception for the “Deep in The Art of DeWitt County” art exhibit showcasing art from five DeWitt County artists. On Sept. 25, festivities started bright and early with the Mainstreet Farmers Market opening at 9 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live entertainment, presentations, book readings, museum exhibits and much more throughout the day. Festivities moved under the Market Pavilion later with a medicine show and dancing late into the evening with a musical performance by the Moods. There was something for the whole family to enjoy. The weekend-long event wrapped up Sept. 26 with a good old fashioned church picnic and sing-along. Members of local churches were invited to bring picnic lunches and gather at the First Presbyterian Church Pavilion.
Around Cuero
October is a busy month around Cuero with many events and activities.
Oct. 8–10 — Turkeyfest held its 49th annual festival with headliners Cory Morrow on Friday night and the Eli Young Band on Saturday as well as other great musical talent throughout the weekend playing on two stages. Other performers included Tainted Heart, Magnifico 7, Chad Cooke Band, April Hall Band, Staudt Brothers, Kaitlin Butts, and Shane Smith and the Saints. Cuero’s own local entertainers included the Mitchell Crain Band, Justin Cooper Band, DJ Tony, and DJ Shane and Renee from Total Entertainment. Other events included the famous Great Gobbler Gallop, barbecue cook-offs for adults and children, tractor pull, carnival, jalapeno-eating contest and much more. Weekend festivities were enjoyed by all ages. Thank you to the many sponsors, the City of Cuero, and the Turkeyfest Committee for putting on a great festival.
Oct. 23 — Mainstreet will hold its last Farmers Market for the year along with the HOWL-O-WEEN pet parade helping to raise money for Pet Adoptions of Cuero. Visit www.cueromainstreet.com for more information.
Oct. 23 — The Boys & Girls Club of DeWitt County will perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Cuero. For ticket information contact www.bgcdco.org.
Oct. 24 — St. Michael’s Catholic School will hold its annual Fall Festival with a live and silent auction, meal, fun games and cake walks. For more information go to www.stmschoolcuero.org.
Oct. 28 — The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host Tailgate Fun After Five under the Main Street Pavilion along with a tailgate raffle for a chance to win one of several coolers filled with great prizes. Go to www.cuero.org for more information.
Oct. 30 — From 5 to 7 p.m., Lifeway Baptist Church will host its annual Fall Festival offering free game and craft booths, family photo booths, popcorn and snow cones. Chopped barbecue sandwich meals will be available for purchase. Go to www.lifewaycuero.tv for more information.
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new chamber members Hummingbird Occupational Therapy, Countryside Electric, Classy B’s Boutique and Cuero Lube & Tire. Congratulations to the September Business of the Month, Energy Waste, and October Business of the Month, Cuero Country Club. Visit our website at www.cuero.org for more information and to view our member directory.
We hope you will visit us this fall and winter and enjoy all Cuero has to offer.
