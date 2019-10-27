Do you have your holiday marketing strategy ready?
If not, that’s OK. Most business owners think that holiday marketing can be strenuous and costly, but it doesn’t have to be. By taking a proactive approach to marketing for the holidays, you can help your business out by driving in new customers, which in return helps increase your sales and revenue for the year. With a little planning, you can develop a one-of-a-kind holiday marketing strategy.
For most holiday shoppers, shopping for the perfect the gift can be stressful. As a business owner, you can help alleviate some of the consumer stress by providing your shoppers with tips and tricks. For example, you could make a video to post on your social media platforms of an unboxing of your products that just arrived or some of your products that would go together to make a gift. When putting the video on your social media pages you could create hashtags that could help market your brand.
Another tip I would offer to business owners is to embrace email marketing. During the holiday season, shoppers are always on the go, running errands and catching up on their shopping, but you can 100% guarantee they are still checking their emails. You want to make sure to send out emails that appeal to the shoppers by making the email fun and festive, all the while highlighting your promotions, sales and products.
Customer service tends to be the last strategy that crosses business owners’ minds when thinking of marketing strategies, but is a very important one. If you do not train your staff in delivering exceptional customer service, then everything that we talked about above all goes down the drain.
Your staff needs to know how valuable the customer is to your business, and when the customer walks away with a great experience shopping in your store, they will not only become repeat customers but also will refer all their friends to you. That is the best type of marketing you can have for your business.
With a little planning, this holiday season could be the best one for you as a business owner. From offering personalized experiences to sharing gratitude, your business has a variety of options when it comes to promoting your business this season. If you need assistance in planning your holiday marketing strategy, don’t hesitate to contact the UHV SBDC and speak with an adviser who can assist you.
