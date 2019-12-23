Shoppers swarmed around Target’s toy and electronics aisles Sunday night as they scrambled to secure their last-minute Christmas gifts.
Rick Varela, of Victoria, was among the crowd as he picked out toys and video games for family members.
“We’re hitting up several stores,” Varela said. “This is just when we had time.”
Varela was one of millions of holiday shoppers rushing to purchase last-minute gifts during the weekend. Half of holiday shoppers this year planned to purchase their last gift during the week before Christmas, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
“Most of us are guilty of having that one last gift we need to buy,” said Philip Rist, Prosper’s executive vice president of strategy, in a statement. “Men and younger consumers continue to be the biggest procrastinators and are expected to turn out in force on Super Saturday.”
For those who had at least half of their shopping left, 41% were still deciding what to buy and 28% were waiting for family and friends to tell them what they wanted.
That group included Tammy Kazmir, of Victoria, who perused Target aisles on Sunday with her children, Carlee and Brennan Williams.
“They’ve changed their list 10 times,” Kazmir said.
She said her family usually does most of their shopping on Christmas Eve. This year, they started the Saturday before Christmas, which has come to be called Super Saturday because it’s the biggest shopping day of the year.
“We were here yesterday (Saturday) morning, and it was just too many people,” Kazmir said. “Today was a little bit better.”
The National Retail Federation survey estimated 147.8 million U.S. consumers would shop on Super Saturday, up from 134.3 million last year.
“The last Saturday before Christmas has become the biggest shopping day of the year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “We expect an impressive turnout by procrastinators and those who just want to take advantage of really good deals.”
The number of people shopping on Super Saturday includes both in-store and online activity.
Latosha DuBose shopped at the Victoria Mall on Sunday evening with her sister, Deborah Armstrong. The sisters, both of Cuero, said they traveled to Victoria on Sunday evening because they prefer to do their shopping in-store rather than online.
“You can see the actual sizes and different things in person,” DuBose said.
The Victoria Mall was only the first stop of their outing, which began about 5 p.m.
Even after Christmas comes and goes, the holiday shopping season won’t be over. According to the NRF survey, 68% of holiday consumers will likely shop the week after Christmas to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions and use gift cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.