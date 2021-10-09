NAME: Holly Furr
AGE: 42
EDUCATION: Victoria College School of Vocational Nursing, graduated August 2004
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Account executive
COMPANY: Angels Home Health
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I graduated in 2004 from the Victoria College School of Vocational Nursing. I started practicing geriatric nursing in 2013 and started working in the home health industry in 2018. I enjoyed the one-on-one nursing spectrum, especially focusing on Alzheimer’s/Dementia patients. I then landed the role as account executive with Angels Home Health in April and I love working in the marketing world of healthcare. There is so much education needed in the community and this company allows me to educate with their disease management and specialty programs.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My personal motivation and goal setting. Consistency is key. I want my company and my team to succeed. I wake up every morning with a positive mindset that today I am going to achieve my goals.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I am in sales and marketing. There is always a challenge in marketing especially in the home health care field. Having competitors does not stop me. Each company has their own amazing structure as well as what they have to offer. For me the biggest challenge has been growth and learning how competition really is not competition. I overcome these challenges by educating people in the community about our disease management and specialty programs as well as our services we provide for our geriatric population and I always keep in mind my background in nursing as an additional tool to use when marketing.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
I am most excited about the growth of our industry and the growth of the company I work for, Angels Home Health. Since my transition I have helped make history with this local office. I feel that we are going to continue to see an increase with medical needs inside of the home for our geriatric population, especially with this current pandemic we are facing. Why not have a nurse, physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist as well as a list of services that we provide in the home without having to go into a physician’s office. We serve patients in the home and that is amazing!
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Health care sales and marketing is an amazing career. Stay positive, stay consistent and focus on your company core values, also set yourself a daily or weekly goal.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I recently held a fan drive to deliver fans to people without air conditioning. Our company also hosts a Dolls for Dementia Drive. I will be hosting a nonprofit Medicare open enrollment seminar in October. I also provide various educational community classrooms in Victoria and surrounding counties to educate our senior citizens on various health topics for example fall prevention, a healthy heart, depression and anxiety, and Alzheimer’s/Dementia, I also host blood pressure clinics when available.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I currently have my own nonprofit community wide Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group that meets once a month at First United Methodist Church at the Crossing building. This is a support group focused primarily on caregivers to understand Alzheimer’s/Dementia. It is a 10-part series class that I not only provide education I also bring in guest speakers to provide resources to caregivers in the community.
