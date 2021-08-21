Brent and Haley Marek broke ground on their new home in November, and after nearly a year of living with Haley Marek’s parents in Victoria, they’re finally ready to move into their custom home in Six Mile. There have been some delays in construction, but Marek is satisfied with the job his builder, RCR Homes, has done for the couple.
“We’ve had a shortage in dry weather, a few delays, but our builder managed them well,” Brent Marek said.
Home builders are experiencing huge delays in constructing new homes, Roland Rodriguez, owner of RCR Homes, said. While the lumber shortage has gotten all the headlines, builders have faced shortages across the board, said Phillip Steffy, co-president of Zarsky Lumber Company.
“There’s been a lot of underlying issues the builders have had to contend with as well,” Steffy said.
The time it takes to build a home has almost doubled, Rodriguez said.
“Before COVID, a good average was five to six months (for a home build),” Rodriguez said. “Now it seems that things are taking eight months, 10 months.”
Windows, in particular, are hard to come by, said Clayton Garner, division manager at Kimberlite Homes.
“Windows used to be a three-week deal,” Garner said. “Now, they’re 16 (to) 18 weeks for a base window. It could be 30 weeks for a premium one.”
Scheduling a build around the arrival of materials in shortage is difficult, Rodriguez said.
“They’ll tell us a window will be in next week, so we plan accordingly,” Rodriguez said. “But what happens is the windows don’t come in, and they tell us they’ll be in next week, but they don’t come in then either. Obviously, we can’t schedule something until it comes in.”
Brick is another material builders are struggling to attain, Rodriguez continued.
“We ordered brick eight weeks ago,” he said. “(Our vendor) turns around and tells us, ‘Hey, we’re not getting that material until January.’”
Brick is in shortage because the building market is up, Garner said.
“They can’t produce it fast enough,” Garner said. “Certain brick companies aren’t even taking brick orders anymore.”
COVID-19 shares a large part of the blame for the lumber shortage because it caused lumber mills to halt production, Steffy said.
“Home buying never slowed down,” Steffy said. “So for them to gear back up and get the production going, they were never able to catch up with the demand.”
Moving the freight also impacted the market. Just getting lumber to lumber yards has been a challenge, Steffy said.
“It’s really tough when it comes to trying to judge your inventory,” Steffy said. “Truckloads out of East Texas sometimes could be as quick as getting it in 10 days to two weeks from the time we order it. That went into months.”
A labor shortage within the trucking industry has allowed freight companies to pick and choose which contracts they take, which has affected shipping for home building materials, Steffy said.
“The truckers are in command right now,” he said.
COVID-19 and labor shortages are not the only things impacting supply levels, however. Natural disasters have played a role in keeping materials in short supply.
In February, the winter freeze in Texas disrupted the petrochemical network, causing a huge shortage in paint production, according to a statement from Sherwin-Williams.
“These production disruptions, coupled with surging architectural and industrial demand, have pressured supply and rapidly driven commodity prices upward. Recovery has been significant in recent weeks and is improving, but is still far from complete,” continued Sherwin-Williams in the statement.
Wildfires in Western Canada have caused a production curtailment at Canadian lumbermills as of July 20, according to a press release from Canfor, a lumber production company.
“Today, Canfor Corporation is announcing the curtailment of approximately 115 million board feet of production capacity at its Canadian sawmills during the third quarter of 2021 due to the significant supply chain challenges and transportation backlog in Western Canada as a result of the extreme wildfire conditions,” according to the press release.
Heavy rains in Texas also have impacted build times, Rodriguez said.
“When you’re building a custom home, a lot of times it’s on people’s property and not these smaller neighborhoods,” he said. “We have to drive heavy equipment onto that property, and when it’s wet, you cannot get in there.”
