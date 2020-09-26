September is finally here, and the first day of autumn was this past week.
The NFL is back along with some college football. Major League Baseball is two-thirds through its shortened season. And NASCAR, NBA, and NHL are each well into their playoffs. And most importantly for us here in the Golden Crescent, high school football is underway. All providing a small measure of normalcy in a continued very non-normal environment.
Our region’s economy continues to seek and need some level of normalcy. Our retail small businesses are fighting tooth and nail to remain viable with the hope that Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year will return their finances to full health.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism continues to release requests for information and proposals from companies seeking to establish a presence or outright relocate their operations to Texas, notably rural Texas. And it is not only businesses that are seeking to relocate. One of the impacts of the pandemic that we economic developers are seeing is that individuals and families are leaving major urban areas in search of locations where maintaining social distancing is a little bit easier to accomplish. We will continue to welcome those folks to the Golden Crescent with open arms — well, so long as they bring their purses and wallets with them.
Here in Yoakum, I have been highly encouraged by the number of entrepreneurs and investors who have contacted me about new projects they want to initiate.
Yes, there are many reasons to be hopeful and grateful. But our communities, and the Golden Crescent as a whole, must remain vigilant.
Although researchers around the globe are making measured progress toward a vaccine, the reality is that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon. It will be with us through the holiday season and very likely into 2021 even though we’ve all been diligent in taking the measures to slow its spread. From the now ubiquitous face masks, the maintaining of 6 feet or more distance, to the limit on the numbers of customers that can be allowed inside an establishment at any given time, we are all now well-versed on the practice of these precautionary measures. And yes, we must continue with persistence to prevent a reversal in the progress we’ve made.
We may have to celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and even New Year’s Day much differently this year than we have traditionally, but COVID-19 cannot and will not rob us of the joy we will find in being with family and loved ones. And it is with this joy that we will remain steadfast in our hope that in due time our region will rebound economically and psychologically from this pandemic.
