Statewide, house sales are expected to increase in 2021, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
Sales of single-family houses are expected to increase 8.4% in Texas in 2021. A shortage of homes priced $300,000 or less caused homebuyers to purchase higher-priced houses.
Researchers at the Texas Real Estate Research Center also expect the prices of houses as well as number of new houses built to both increase.
“(The expected increase) assumes mortgage rates remain relatively low, and the economic reopening continues as vaccines are widely distributed,” said research economist Luis Torres, Texas Real Estate Research Center. “Home sales would be even stronger if not for persistently low inventories.”
In Victoria County, single-family median house prices increased 2.7% in 2020, according to data released by the Victoria Area Association of Realtors.
The lack of supply for houses in the county follows statewide trends. In December, there were 180 active listings, which is down 36.2% compared to December 2019.
