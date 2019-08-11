At the Pathways to Affordable Housing event Thursday, the Golden Crescent Aging and Disability Resource Center provided information about various affordable housing programs available in the Victoria area.
The event, which took place at the Victoria Community Center, covered emergency housing, transitional housing, public housing, the Section 8 voucher program, tax credit properties and various assistance programs. Speakers included Capt. Kenny Jones with the Salvation Army, Bethany Castro with Perpetual Help Home, Brandi Hilbrich with the Victoria Housing Authority, Kimberly Ross with Caney Run Apartments, Lisa Griffin with Mid-Coast Family Services and Tiffany Ross with the Community Action Committee of Victoria.
“This was just to let people know what resources are available in the area,” said Kemberley Calk, program specialist at the Golden Crescent Aging and Disability Resource Center said. “There’s misunderstandings about what these places are and what they do.”
One common misconception, Calk said, is that there are plenty of places for homeless or low-income people to go. In fact, Calk said, there are only 18 spots available for men at the Salvation Army’s local shelter.
Although fewer members of the public attended the event than Calk had expected, she hopes the nearly 50 businesspeople who attended can help disseminate information within the community.
