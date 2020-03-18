A Houston-based refined products company has announced it is building a crude oil export operation on the Texas Gulf Coast.
"SGR Energy will export more than 3 million barrels of crude oil through the Calhoun Port Authority by the end of 2020, and we expect to expand the operation and double that volume in 2021." said Vice President of Business Development Vickie Chamberlin in a news release issued Wednesday.
The company is seeking to expand its facility already located near Victoria, said Craig Hicks, vice president of investor relations.
SGR is seeking to expand oil storage and terminal options, while also looking at building a pipeline. As of today the company is loading 160,000 barrels of crude to a vessel at the Calhoun Port Authority with another ship scheduled to dock in about two weeks.
Company executives expect this new operation to add more than $270 million in annual revenue to the company over the next year and increase significantly from there.
"As you can imagine, any time you build the logistics around a new operation like this you're going to experience some heartburn, but the response from the Calhoun Port Authority has been great, and we intend to work with the port for many years to come." said CEO, Tommy San Miguel.
This is a developing story. Visit VictoriaAdvocate.com for more details as they become available.
