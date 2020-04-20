The Victoria Advocate understands our small business owners are often consumed with the day to day operations of their business. It’s their ‘baby,’ after all, so that’s understandable.
But when something completely unexpected like the COVID-19 pandemic comes along (we’re guessing this wasn’t in your five-year business plan, right?) and impacts businesses large and small, is there anything a small business owner can do?
Obviously, we can’t tell you what to do specifically for your business. Each business is unique. We can, however, turn to Bumgardner Morrison, our Accounting & Tax Experts here in Victoria, to give you some actionable steps you can review and apply to your business.
Here is what Bumgardner Morrison recommends:
Update Your Financial Statements
As rapidly as things are changing “on the ground” with respect to COVID-19’s impacts on businesses, you’re going to need to be in a position to respond just as quickly. You can’t do that if you don’t know exactly where your company stands financially. Finances can limit your choices or expand them, but if you don’t know your up-to-date financial position, you won’t be able to make the best decisions for your business going forward. Also, current financial statements are critical if you plan on applying for any type of financial assistance during these times such as an SBA loan.
Create Different Scenarios of How You Might Be Impacted
You won’t do this step on your own. Speak with your staff, your suppliers and your primary customers - they all have a stake in this but will approach potential issues from different points of view. Their input will help you sketch out some possible situations and methods for dealing with them, particularly with respect to:
- Sales
- Staff availability
- Supply chain
- Finance
Do A Financial Health Checkup
You’ve already developed an accurate picture of your business’ finances in the first step. Now is a good time to use Financial Ratios analysis to better understand your weak points and strong points relative to your competitors.
Make A New Budget
Certainly, you have been operating on a budget for your business. You made it in advance, right? But you likely didn’t count on the current coronavirus pandemic and its effects. Now is time to recreate your budget with those effects in mind. The numbers probably won’t be as pretty, but they’ll more accurately reflect the situation as it stands today and let you know what to expect in the near future. Financial planning is always valuable, but perhaps now is an especially good time for you to consult with professionals to assist you with this for your business.
Improve Your Cash Flow
After all that analysis, you’re likely to find that your business needs to maximize cash flow, and soon.
Here are some areas you might examine to do that while we are in this current crisis:
- Stock management
- Debtor management
- Creditor management
- Financing (SBA loans, for example, were included in the recent stimulus package)
- Business model changes (for example, restaurants offering delivery which normally do not)
- Asset management (selling what you don’t need can boost your cash)
Increase Your Online Sales
If your business is able to sell online, put more effort into that than you have in the past. If you’re already set up to handle online orders, now might be a good time to promote that more heavily in your marketing. If you have a website, and could potentially deliver your products via online sales, but haven’t done so in the past - why not set that up now?
Create A Contingency Plan for COVID-19
For example, here’s one.
Get Your Taxes Done As Soon As Possible
The deadlines for the Federal taxes have been moved back, but now is a good time to arrange to get your taxes from the 2019 calendar year filed, anyhow. Why wait? If your business has slowed down because of the coronavirus, take care of this now while things are slower so you can focus on your business when things start returning to normal. Local tax experts may, like you, have some more open time with their own businesses and you should take advantage of their financial expertise.
Have Frank Talks With Your Suppliers
Discuss production, of course, but also transportation. How would different possible local (and national, or international) responses to the pandemic affect the ability to continue receiving what you need when you need it? Should you (or your supplier) try to build up some inventory rather than focusing on “just in time” for the foreseeable future? Are there other suppliers you might be able to fall back on if needed? If some widget can no longer be shipped from country X, is their another source?
Keep A Close Eye On All Your Measurements
If you make a quick chart of your KPIs, you may be able to spot any dangerous trends before they mature and mitigate them.
Do a Reality Check
You’re likely to be facing more struggles with your business during the crisis. Is it worth it? To you? If you weren’t thrilled before, you may reach the point now where it just isn’t worth it to you. On the other hand, if your business provides you whatever it is you want (satisfaction, pride, income, etc), you can recommit to doing what is necessary to get back to the point you were at pre-pandemic.
Take a Look At Your Payroll Process
Do you typically hand out physical paychecks to your staff? If it’s not possible to pay everyone you employ using direct deposit, consider changing over to mailing paychecks. That can help with social distancing for your HR staff as well as your other employees.
Get Some Professional Business Accounting Assistance
You know all the ins-and-outs of your business, but you may not be a CPA or other certified financial professional. Some people are. Use their services to help you pull together all this data and to create specific actionable steps you can use to help your business weather this storm. You don’t have to, and probably shouldn’t, handle it all alone.
There are accounting services near you in Victoria, TX who can help with all of this. Bumgardner Morrison remains available and committed to helping businesses in the Victoria area with all of their financial planning needs. Their experienced staff helps you to maximize your income under all conditions - including while we are enduring this coronavirus crisis.
You can reach Bumgardner Morrison at (361) 575-0271 or by emailing bmc@bmccpa.com. The offices are at 1501 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 300 in Victoria, so they are here with you, and they understand the current COVID-19 economic effects you’re going through.
