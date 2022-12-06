If you are a business owner competing in today’s market it is likely that you have social media platforms you are posting to every week, if not every day, to promote your company. You want to make sure you plug every event, promote every in-store sale, push fall products during your busiest season, and don’t forget that you’ll need to come up with clever posts for every single holiday you’ve ever heard of (plus a few you haven’t). Keeping up with everything is challenging and can quickly become overwhelming without a good plan and the right tools. This is where an online marketing calendar can help you manage the load.
What’s a Marketing Content Calendar?
A content calendar can be, among other things, a digital marketer’s best friend. It helps you strategically and deliberately publish content for your business. The calendar is a tool to organize your content and plan exactly when to publish it and it can come in a few different formats, like a Google Calendar or a spreadsheet. It’s typically organized in a weekly or monthly format and includes any content you plan to publish, like blogs, social posts, videos, etc. It incorporates details for each activity, like the date and time to publish, which platform, the written copy, and any pictures or videos.
How to Create an Online Marketing Calendar
The first step to building a successful content calendar is holding a strategy session with your team (even if it’s a team of one). Focus this on mapping out the broad strokes to cover for the upcoming year (or month or quarter). This helps map out themes, like Back-to-School or hunting season, and work in important events, like Black Friday or your annual blowout sale.
After you have generated your seasonal themes, events, and promotions, you can drill down to how many posts per week you will make and on which platforms. With this roadmap created, you can begin enjoying the benefits of the calendar. You can write social posts a week or month at a time. If this doesn’t sound like a huge time-saver, remember that it circumvents the daily stress of coming up with ideas and you can crank out each post faster because you already know exactly what to write about.
If you would like assistance putting together a content calendar for your business, set up a no-cost consultation with a UHV SBDC business advisor today.