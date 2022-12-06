Scott J. Lindsey is a business advisor with the UHV Small Business Development Center. The UHV SBDC is part of a nationwide small business assistance program serving the small business community and federal, state, and local governments. The center offers counseling, training, and technical assistance to existing and start-up businesses in an 11-county area. To make an appointment for business services or register for a UHV SBDC workshop, call the center at (361) 485-4485 or email at sbdc@uhv.edu.