NAME: Hunter Follett
AGE: 34
EDUCATION: BBA in finance and business honors at the University of Texas at Austin, minor in mathematics
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria, Rockport and Dallas
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Chief executive officer
COMPANY: Tejas Production Services
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I am a recovering energy investment banker and serial problem solver. After banking, I owned and operated a variety of energy and nonenergy businesses for about 10 years. Tejas presented an opportunity to bring data-based analysis and innovation to the energy sector.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Achievement without fulfillment is the ultimate failure. Solving interesting problems and growing with a team toward a common vision is highly fulfilling and motivating. When we focus on how to meet market needs, inspire those around you, and allocate finite resources, opportunity has no choice but to present itself.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I once bought an online business partially using my friends and family’s money. Unfortunately, Amazon started competing with us and we ended up in a pretty bad spot. It was the darkest time in my life
When I stopped focusing on the consequences of failure, instead focused on solutions, adding value (and relentless hard work,) we were able to return most of our investors’ money. This lesson in resilience served me well when navigating 2020.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
The team at Tejas has innovated a piece of equipment that stabilizes oil coming out of the ground, eliminating emissions and increasing the amount of oil sold. We are getting enormous traction from virtually all of the major oil and gas companies and we have a real opportunity to change the industry and the world for the better.
We’ve built a special culture, and we are having fun (most of the time.) I love being a part of such an important trend.
Going forward I look forward to continuing to try to solve interesting problems.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Board of the Texas Zoo
UHV Business School Dean’s Advisory Board because I think we can bridge the need for talent with UHV students.
Victoria Young Professionals social chair because I want to have rich life experiences with interesting people in the community.
Keep Victoria Beautiful, Texas Workforce Commission and Bridge to Brilliance
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I donate to the Against Malaria Foundation because they have proven they can save the life of a child under 5 for $3,461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.