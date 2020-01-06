Hurricane Harvey was a huge setback to many Crossroads business owners, including Miranda Wallace, whose Gluten-Freedom Bakery was shut down for more than a month after the storm.
Since the hurricane, she’s recovered many of the losses she suffered. In the aftermath, nonprofit loan administrator LiftFund helped her refinance her original small business loan during what was a difficult recovery period.
Now, Wallace will also look into grant money offered by the Texas General Land Office via private distributor Texas Back in Business.
Through the grant program, Harvey-affected business owners can apply for the chance to receive up to $250,000 in grant money. The deadline to apply is March 2.
“Business owners are always looking for more capital,” Wallace said.
Wallace, who plans to expand her business this yer, said grant money could stimulate the economy via job creation.
“That can help me grow my business, which will actually help me provide jobs for our economy here,” Wallace said. “In the end, it’ll help out everybody.”
Brittany Eck, press secretary for the Texas General Land Office, said the program is meant as an economic revitalization equivalent to other disaster recovery programs, such as the Homeowner Assistance Program, the Short Term Housing Program and the Homeowner Reimbursement Program.
“These are the more traditional uses of these funds after an event like this,” Eck said about the housing programs, but, “this fund is specially meant to aid businesses employing low to moderate-income individuals.”
Eck said these low to moderate-income individuals are the same population that would qualify and benefit from the housing programs.
The $100 million program was authorized by Congress as part of the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2018 and Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Requirements Act of 2017.
Eck said about 1,000 business owners have applied since the application process opened Dec. 2.
So far, “what people say they’d like to receive is averaging about $140,000,” Eck said.
Although grant approval requires a business meet the definition of a small business as defined by the Small Business Association, the program is not affiliated with the SBA. To qualify, businesses must also have been in business on Aug. 25, 2017, sustained damages from Hurricane Harvey, not be a privately-owned utility and exist in the 49-county Hurricane Harvey recovery zone.
She said the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that 80% of the funds must be spent in the most impacted counties and zip codes, which include Victoria, Refugio, Wharton and parts of Calhoun and Matagorda counties.
She said at least 300 applications have been received from Harris County businesses. Other counties with a high number of applicants include Aransas, Jefferson, Fort Bend and Galveston counties.
Victoria County small businesses have submitted only 11 applications.
Eck said she’s hoping to see more applicants from the areas that have less populations.
She said grant recipients will be selected randomly from the list of qualified applicants in order to distribute the funds fairly, and that she’s working with local GLO officials in Harvey-affected counties to spread the word about the grant program.
“We want to make sure that those areas that are smaller and have less populations are not forgotten,” Eck said.
