Whether it was the hurricane that demolished Indianola in 1886 or the winter freeze this February, bizarre weather is a fact of life on the Gulf Coast of Texas. Many of these events have been documented in the Advocate's pages.
Hurricane, August 1886
A devastating hurricane demolished Indianola, which was then vying to become Texas' chief port. In Victoria, the storm toppled church spires and crushed the top of the city's standpipe "as thoroughly as a hammer breaking an egg shell," the Advocate reported on Aug. 21, 1886.
Goliad cyclone, 1902
The Advocate published an eyewitness account of a cyclone that ripped through Goliad, blowing away brick houses, destroying churches and killing at least 132.
"Suddenly a noise came like a heavy train running in the distance," said the eyewitness. "Everything turned to my eyes a dark brown or red color. Limbs of trees, debris and everything filled the air. God seemed nigh.”
Drought of 1956
A months-long drought described as the "worst in recorded history" brought hardship to farmers and ranchers. Cotton production and cattle herds were cut in half, roughage grew scarce.
Hurricane Carla, 1961
Hurricane Carla lashed the Gulf Coast with 175-mile-per-hour winds, forcing 250,000 people to evacuate, killing 34 and damaging $300 million of property.
Morris Roberts, the Advocate's publisher, drove to Port O'Connor and said the damage he found there was "sickening" to behold.
"There is no need for sight-seers," Roberts wrote. "It's not a pretty sight."
Flood of 1998
After more than 30 inches of rainfall, rivers overran their banks and floodwaters filled Cuero and Victoria. National Guardsmen airlifted Victoria residents off their homes using baskets dangling from helicopters and the city's wastewater treatment plant became submerged, leading to fears of tetanus.
Hurricane Claudette, 2003
Hurricane Claudette made landfall with 90-mile-per-hour winds and caused $100 million in damage, including in Victoria.
Christmas Eve snowfall, 2004
Snow flurries brought a white Christmas, delighting many.
Hurricane Harvey, 2017
Harvey made landfall in Rockport with 130-mile-per-hour winds, killed more than 100 and inflicted an estimated $125 billion in property damage. In Port Lavaca, the storm surge tossed boats "like rubber duckies in a tub."
The storm destroyed thousands of homes, flooded schools and hospitals and forced residents to pick up the pieces.
