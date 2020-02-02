"Public action begets private reaction." The comment came from a real-estate developer, who I knew had visited Victoria on occasion exploring opportunities in our community.
I was attending a conference surrounded by industry experts who addressed a wide spectrum of issues facing communities as they try to improve local economies.
His statement caused me to reflect on past and present economic development projects that have or will have long term effects on the Victoria economy.
I thought about what this community did around the year 2002. Do you remember the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. and the City Council’s willingness to follow the VEDC recommendation to spend money to buy 320 acres of land on Lone Tree Road? Then agreeing to participate in a federal EDA grant to replace about a mile of the old Lone Tree Road with a new four-lane boulevard and build new city utilities to the area?
I remember it all very well and I remember having the conversations about how important it was to provide infrastructure in advance of getting the private investment. After the Lone Tree Business Center was complete, we had a premier ready-site to market for industrial development, and over the years we had many companies coming to evaluate Victoria – a private reaction to the public action.
So have you driven out there lately and seen the Caterpillar parking lot full of employees’ cars as people are building careers as well as all the other activity in the area?
The Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex, Keen Transport, Garner Manufacturing and a new Walmart retail center?
I assure you none of that would be there but for the vision of local leaders who were willing and able to stand up to criticism for investing in infrastructure in advance of needing it. Public action begets private reaction.
The good news is that our community still has visionary leaders. How about our city council’s project to extend Placido Benavides Road to connect with Salem Road? We should applaud this decision as it will not only provide a relief for traffic congestion on Navarro but will also provide significant new locations for commercial and residential developments. Public action begets private reaction.
Another great example of this principle is the continued focus on new infrastructure by the Victoria Navigation District at the Port of Victoria. Over the past few years they have invested in new docks, a barge fleeting area, and improving the roads including expansions that will make the area much more attractive to potential industrial clients who consider Victoria for new investment.
Public action begets private reaction, the same developer who coined this phrase during our conference also remarked, and “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
I have never been one to be comfortable leaving things to chance. We could do that as a community and hope that something good will come along. Or, we can go out and create the future.
