The Lavaca County Commissioners Court recently appointed Sheriff Micah C. Harmon to be a trustee on Gulf Bend Center’s board. Harmon is serving his fourth term in office.
The Victoria Office of Emergency Management has hired Jessica Kalmus as an emergency management specialist. Kalmus has been employed by Victoria County for 12 years, working in various departments including IT, Building Maintenance, Records Management, and the Public Health Department as the accounting clerk.
