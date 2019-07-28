Dan Allen Hughes Jr., of Alamo Heights, was among 10 Aggies who received the 2019 Texas A&M University Distinguished Alumnus Award. Hughes, a member of the class of 1980, is president of the Dan A. Hughes Co. which has offices in Beeville and San Antonio, and other oil and gas related companies, part of his long career in oil and gas exploration and production. From 2013 to 2015, he was chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, on which he served 2009-15. An Outstanding Alumnus of A&M’s Mays Business School, he has served on many advisory boards at A&M and was on the university’s presidential search committee 2013-15. He has also worked on many charitable committees.
Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Shannon Calhoun of Goliad to the Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors. Her term will expired in June 15, 2021. Calhoun is vice president of Network Development at National Rural Accountable Care Consortium. She previously served as vice president of Business Development of Caravan Health, and as CEO of Southeast Texas Health Systems. She previously volunteered as the logistics officer for the Goliad County Emergency Medications Clinic, and is a past member of the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee, Goliad Community Network, Goliad Rotary Club, and the Pecan Valley Area Health Education Center Calhoun received a Bachelor of Science in agronomy from Texas A&M University.
