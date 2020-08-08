The November election, nationwide protests and COVID-19 have impacted interest in guns and ammunition. For sales, the uptick is a months-long stream including difficulty finding supply.
Licenses to carry, background checks and general interest have all gone hand-in-hand with the uptick in gun and ammunition sales since about March.
While supply works to keep up, others in the gun community are experiencing new changes in the era of COVID-19.
Similar to car sales in Victoria, finding supply for customers’ consistent demand during the pandemic has been a daily challenge for Darrell Hester, owner and manager of Victoria All-Sports, 1902 Houston Highway.
“We stay busy, but we don’t get the product in as fast as we’d like,” Hester said. “It’s not just guns and ammunition.”
Hester said fishing and camping gear supply is also having a hard time keeping up — something he credits with people being out of a job, looking for an activity they can do while social distancing or finding distributors who can keep up with demand.
Recently, some of Hester’s distributors have not been able to solidify a delivery date to his store. He is also “constantly” spending time looking for additional distributors to supplement his store’s supply, whereas he was not before.
The high level of demand in Victoria for guns and ammunition has experienced consistency since the pandemic began to directly impact the region.
Nationwide, higher demand has also meant more attempts at illegal gun purchases in 2020.
According to the FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System records acquired by Politico, March 2020 experienced more than twice the number of FBI instant background checks that were denied compared to March 2019. In March 2019, 9,558 were denied compared to 23,692 in March 2020. Similarly in February 2020, 9,738 were denied followed by the large uptick the following month as coronavirus-related precautions and fears began to sweep the U.S.
Some, but not all, reasons a person might fail a check include if they are not at least 18 years old and if they are a fugitive of the law, adjudicated mental defective or involuntarily committed to a mental institution or incompetent, or unlawfully in the U.S., according to the Texas penal code and the FBI.
As interest by those who cannot legally purchase a gun has increased, legal instruction for a license to carry a handgun in Texas has persisted with an online education system that was in place before the pandemic.
To obtain a license to carry a handgun in Texas, the application and many courses are available online.
Dennis Bazemore teaches an in-person component of the class that comes later in the training when students practice firing guns on a range in the Corpus Christi area. He said the online format was popular before COVID-19 but is even more popular now.
He said taking the online course has its benefits because people get a consistent learning experience from the class and that it helps keep people healthy.
“You don’t want to get too many people together right now,” Bazemore said. “(Online classes have) been popular. And it’s even more popular now.”
