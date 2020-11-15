More often these days, people are turning online when looking to either buy or sell a used car. It may seem like an easier option than going to a dealership and you could find a lower price. However, you do have to take extra precaution in not being wrapped up in a scam in the process.
For those looking to sell their used cars online, vehicle title scams are a common way for con artists to take your money, even if it’s just a small amount. The ploy begins when someone claims to be interested in your car but requests a vehicle history report first. Then they send you to a fake site, where it has the individual either pay to access the report or asks for personal information that the scammer can use later. In some cases, the website link itself is malware that downloads onto your computer.
For those consumers trying to buy used cars online, beware of third-party classified sites. Some posts may look enticing, offering a low price for the vehicle with slick looking pictures. However, you’re asked to wire money upfront or pay with gift cards, never receiving the vehicle afterwards. Additionally, some Texas victims reported to BBB Scam Tracker that they were sent a fake link to the eBay Vehicle Protection Program after paying for the car. While this program is real, the fake link was a way to get more money. Usually, these victims also pay with gift cards or money transfer, then never receive the vehicle. One San Antonio woman reported losing $1,200 to this kind of scam.
BBB has the following tips to help you recognize scams when looking for used cars online:
- A third party handles the money or shipping. In an effort to appear legitimate, the seller tells you that the third party, whether eBay or an escrow service, will refund your money if you don’t like the vehicle.
- Payment is by wire transfer. Scammers avoid payment by personal or cashier’s check, PayPal, credit card or any other traceable method. Payment by anonymous wire transfer to someone you never met face-to-face is a red flag for fraud. Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment.
- The vehicle costs around $5,000 but is valued higher. Scammers lure buyers with prices that are a fraction of the vehicle’s book price so buyers will act quickly. Scammers may say that shipping costs will be paid by the seller, even if you return the vehicle. Deals that seem “too good to be true” usually are.
Be wary of requests for specific sites. Especially be cautious if a potential buyer asks you to purchase something from a specific website as a condition for a sale. While an interested buyer may want a VIN (vehicle identification number) report prior to purchasing your vehicle, BBB suggests selecting the site yourself and checking it out on BBB.org first. Information about a vehicle’s current title and more can be found at vehiclehistory.gov.
To learn more, visit bbb.org.
