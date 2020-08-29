Brea Danger’s art showcases woodwork and colors from another world as well as the global uptick in online business’s sales.
As online shopping became an increasingly popular medium for buying and selling, the months since the pandemic broke out showed even more popularity in this e-commerce way of doing business. As a Crossroads-based artist, Danger has seen increased exposure before and throughout the pandemic.
E-commerce, or the act of buying and selling on the internet, is not new and was already strong before shutdowns and social distancing began.
Adobe Analytics compiled global data on e-commerce, finding online shopping in July increased 55% compared to the same month last year. The analytics report also found current increases in online spending has outpaced expected spending so much that total online spending in 2020 is expected to outpace the previous year’s total by Oct. 5.
Many of these sales are from large companies with increased chunks of their total sales coming from the internet. But in the Crossroads, independent vendors are riding the e-commerce wave with success alongside small and large companies.
Online sales account for approximately 80% of Danger’s independent art business, and her sales have paralleled the global increases since the pandemic began. The large increases globally compared to the same month last year slowed slightly from 76% in June to 55% in July; Danger saw a similar leveling off of her sales, but they remain strong with commissioned pieces shipping hundreds of miles away.
Her work includes illustrations, wood carving and burning, plaques and more while bringing empowerment into her art.
Limitless boundaries make Danger’s work attractive to buyers in Victoria and coast to coast, creating a freedom unlike vendors focused on in-person sales.
“I can reach more people much easier,” Danger said. “I can create in my house on my own time and do what I love in my own way.”
A lifetime of love for the arts prefaced Danger’s year-old business in commissioned pieces. She said much of her business’s success kind of “fell into her lap.”
Instagram and Etsy popularity helped to grant her pieces more exposure to an audience not bound by close proximity.
After reactivating her Instagram account with about 150 followers, it shot up to over 900 in a few months of sharing her work and getting a key share of her content to boost her work’s exposure.
The success for vendors has recently been matched on both sides of the e-commerce experience: the individual seller and the platform.
Etsy, which focuses on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies, experienced a revenue increase of 137% during the second quarter of 2020, according to a news release.
The platform also had 18.7 million new buyers or buyers who purchased again for the first time in a year or more.
Vendors, alongside social media and selling platforms, have seen a new wave of opportunities with fewer barriers to entry and almost no barriers to where they can now sell.
