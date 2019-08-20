Investar Bank will acquire the Victoria branch of PlainsCapital Bank in One O'Connor Plaza, Investar Holding Corporation announced in a statement Tuesday.
Victoria's PlainsCapital Bank has been in its current location since 2015. Lisa O'Deay, marketing director for Investar, said the company will be making offers to all current staff at the Victoria branch of PlainsCapital Bank.
As part of the agreement, expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, Investar Bank will acquire substantially all the fixed assets at the subject branch locations and will assume the leases for the branch facilities.
Investar is also acquiring a PlainsCapital Bank location in Alice. From the two banks, Investar Bank anticipates the acquisition of $42 million in deposits and $52 million in loans.
“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome these new Texas customers to Investar Bank, as we strengthen our franchise and expand services into these two additional Texas communities,” said Investar’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John D’Angelo in a statement.
Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Company had total assets of approximately $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. Investar Bank currently operates 21 branches serving southeast Louisiana and 3 branches serving southeast Texas.
"We believe these branches will complement our recent entry into Texas," D’Angelo said, "allowing us to strategically expand our Texas footprint while adding new loan customers and low-cost deposits.”
Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor and Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford LLP served as legal counsel to Investar Holding Corporation.
