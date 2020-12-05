Playing the market wasn’t in the cards for Ashley Magee this year, but reinvesting in her local business was.
“I think the last nine or 10 months, it’s pretty much been survival mode,” Magee said. “It’s just getting through each month.”
While unemployment and evictions rocked the financial situation of many Americans this year, people capable of saving or investing money have generally stuck to less risk and more liquidity.
Magee, 38, opened Flow Paddle Co. in 2019 and worked as a travel agent at Dream Big Destinations before the pandemic began. She even took to garage sales for some supplemental income. As a small business owner, she hasn’t become unemployed like the 3,113 unemployed Victoria County residents in October, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
With any extra money, Magee said she is reinvesting it into the kayak business. She is trying to keep that money local.
Segways, bikes and more kayaks might be on the horizon thanks to Magee’s investment in Flow Paddle Co.
Reinvesting in oneself is a trend Jim Smitherman has noticed as total cash deposits increased 10% at Yoakum National Bank in the past six months.
Smitherman is president of Yoakum National Bank where a major component of their work with small business loans slowed down while people are retaining cash.
“In general, we have seen a flight to safety,” Smitherman said. “We have a lot of money moved in here and most of these people are just trying protect (themselves).”
Nationwide, the portion of monthly income households are saving hit a record 33.7% in April, shortly after the pandemic arrived, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Before the pandemic, this rate was about 7.5%.
Holding on to more money hasn’t always resulted in less risk in the short run or long run, as certified financial planner Dave Sather has noticed.
At Sather Financial Group, he has worked with clients this year who want to sell off their assets and resort to cash — sometimes requesting millions of dollars to be pulled from investments and bank accounts.
His advice for others looking to turn strictly to cash is, “You’re putting your family at risk and you’re going to pay a huge premium to reinvest.”
“When you try and time the market like that, not only do you have to time it on the way out to sell but you also have to accurately determine when to buy back in,” Sather said. “And that is almost always the fatal flaw.”
Some of these concerns, Sather said, were related to the November election. The pandemic also played a role in how people budget.
Stimulus checks and the federal Payroll Protection Program caught the attention of many in the Crossroads. Student loan payments are also still at a 0% interest rate, collections on defaulted loans have stopped and payments are suspended, all until Jan. 1.
Despite the forbearance, Sather said it requires diligently dealing with the obligation in order to prepare for resuming student loan payments in 2021.
“There’s a whole lot of other people that are sitting there going, ‘Wow, I don’t have to pay on my student loans,’” Sather said. “So, they’re not dealing with (student loans) at all.”
Businesses also continue to feel the effects of the pandemic.
“The hardest hit folks are just small businesses,” Smitherman said. “There are a lot of small businesses that will never open back up.”
As a bank with a focus on small business lending, Smitherman said despite the economic hardship, he’s very optimistic.
He said he believes with the pent-up demand from the pandemic, especially in tourism and entertainment, there will be a turnaround in activity in 2021.
Smitherman’s advice for small business owners and private individuals is to just be careful.
In March, Magee hopes that pent-up demand will come to fruition as kayak rentals start to pick up in Victoria.
“We’re just really trying to stay afloat till then,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.