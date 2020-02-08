A nationwide study labeling Victoria’s access to air service the worst in the county didn’t surprise Victoria resident John Henneke.
He said he now chooses to drive to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport or Houston Hobby Airport after flying out of Victoria Regional Airport three times.
“Two out of three times, my flight has gotten canceled,” Henneke said.
He’s one of many who have complained about Boutique Air’s service to and from Victoria.
But it wasn’t Victoria Regional Airport’s reputation for flight delays and cancellations that led to Victoria being labeled an “airport desert” by Upgraded Points, an online air travel blog that aims to help travelers maximize their travel points and miles.
It’s the city’s 97-mile distance from the Corpus Christi International Airport, which the Federal Aviation Administration defines as a “nonhub primary” airport.
The study called Victoria “the farthest city in America from any airport.” It was one of only a handful of U.S. cities with 50,000 or more residents that were more than 75 miles away from an airport.
But Lenny Llerena, executive director of the Victoria Regional Airport, said the study lacks context.
The smallest airport tracked by the airport was a nonhub primary airport, which receives a minimum of 10,000 outbound passengers annually. Victoria Regional Airport currently has between 4,600 and 4,800 outbound passengers annually, which explains its exclusion from the study.
Although Llerena said Victoria may be the furthest city away from an airport, he said the regional airport connects Victorians to air hubs such as Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which connect to more destinations than Corpus Christi.
“While we are the farthest, we get compensation for that,” Llerena said.
He explained that when Victoria lost its own nonhub primary airport status in the 2000s, it became eligible for the Essential Air Service, a government program that provides compensation to airports underserved by air service.
Llerena said it makes far more sense to fly to Houston or Dallas via Boutique Air, Victoria Regional Airport’s commercial air provider, than to drive to Corpus Christi and have a lack of destination options.
“We are lucky that we have two daily round trips to two major hubs,” Llerena said.
Alex Miller, the study’s author, was not available to elaborate about the study.
Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy frequently uses Victoria’s airport for business trips to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Although he acknowledges the airline’s shortcomings for people trying to make connecting flights for vacations or family events, he said having the Victoria airport is better than having no service.
“Is it perfect? No,” McCoy said. “But, especially for business travelers like myself, it gets the job done.”
Llerena said it’s important for the airport’s continued growth and better service that people remember and continue to use it.
“As we grow and get to 10,000 passengers, then we can get primary airport status,” Llerena said. “With being a primary, you get a primary entitlement, which means better compensation.”
I read that study a couple of weeks ago and concluded it was click bait for the blog it originated in. In others word, like Mr. Lorena said, it lacked context. Alex Miller, the study’s author, strikes me as a guy who trains a frog to jump on command and then cuts the frog’s legs off one at a time. Then, shouting “jump” after each amputation, he concludes that frogs without legs can’t hear.
