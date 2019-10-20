What started in the year 2000 with the wrapping of several trees at the entrance, placing lights and placing a Christmas tree in the gazebo at the Cuero Municipal Park has evolved into a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes and trees.
This year, Cuero’s Christmas in the Park will be celebrating its 20th year, running 6-10 p.m. Nov. 25-Jan. 1.
Voted the Victoria Advocate’s Best of the Best Holiday Event for the eighth consecutive year, this holiday event is witnessed by almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles annually.
As with all major undertakings, there is a great deal of planning and coordination to make the event occur. The December Events Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Cuero Development Corporation, sponsors the event. However, without the untiring work of the Community Squad of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Stevenson Unit, the City of Cuero and numerous volunteers, this family tradition would not be as successful.
As part of the continuous support of TrustTexas Bank, Cuero’s Christmas in the Park offers Free Hot Chocolate Nights each Thursday in December. Hosts are McDonald’s of Cuero – Dec. 5, H-E-B – Dec. 12, Joe Adams and Family – Dec. 19 and DeWitt County Farm Bureau – Dec. 26.
A live nativity sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Cuero will again be scheduled in December.
We are so pleased that last year was the first year of all LED bulbs that not only brightened the displays but really helped cut down on our energy bill.
A good problem to have is that there will be several new displays added this year and we are running out of space.
For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, call the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178, email cueroed@cityofcuero.com or visit cuerochristmasinthepark.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.