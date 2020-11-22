After going through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, longtime retail giant J.C. Penney will be owned by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.
The Victoria store, inside the Victoria Mall, 8106 N. Navarro St., will remain open and “operations have not been affected by the pending sale of the company,” Communications Manager Kristen Bennett wrote in an emailed statement.
J.C. Penney, whose headquarters is in Plano, plans to keep about 600 stores open nationwide.
In May, the store filed for bankruptcy. Many other long-time retailers and businesses, such as Chuck E. Cheese, Hertz, Neiman Marcus and others, have also filed for bankruptcy protection this year.
While a bankruptcy filing indicates hardship for a business, it does not always result in liquidation or all locations closing.
Victoria store supervisor Kayla McNary said its in-store Sephora shop, a nationwide makeup brand, will also remain open.
She said she expects Black Friday to be really busy.
Black Friday promotions started earlier than in past years industry wide. For J.C. Penney in Victoria, McNary said the earlier promotions kept them busy as well, with Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Black Friday offering special deals before the holiday weekend.
The sale to the business’s largest landlords, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management is expected to be finalized Monday. Simon Property is headquartered in Indianapolis, and Brookfield is based in Toronto, Canada.
The Victoria store is not owned by either.
The Victoria store will be open Black Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.