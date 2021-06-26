NAME: J. Colby Winzer
AGE: 41
EDUCATION: B.A. political science, Sam Houston State University; M.A. political science, the University of Mississippi
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: V.P. real estate investment consultant
COMPANY: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Wealth Management
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I have worked in this industry for seven years with Wells Fargo and had my own consulting firm Sam Houston Land Company, working in the OGM and real estate sectors for several years before joining the bank. Since my first professional job at 16 working for the NRCS I have spent my entire professional career working on land issues.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I work for the betterment of my family, my community, guided by my Catholic faith. My goal is to utilize the natural gifts given to me in the time I have on this earth to that end.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I found myself in Victoria consulting on early Eagle Ford development issues and as that oil field matured my job was taking me to other areas of the country in other shale basins. I met my now wife Clarice Stanford Winzer when I moved to Victoria and wanted to find a job that would allow me to stay closer to home and start our family. Finding a rewarding job that allows me to utilize my skills and provide for our family was the biggest challenge in my professional career. Through a mutual friend my predecessor recommended me for a position in the Trust Department that has grown into the role I have today.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
The most important thing you can do to develop professionally is to strengthen your network. A great way to strengthen your network is to find opportunities to volunteer and meet other likeminded professionals
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am most passionate about education and access to higher education. As a first generation college graduate I have seen what higher education and hard work can do to improve one’s opportunities. I have worked with VBEC as a mentor at West High School, specifically working with their AVID program students. I have worked as a mentor at Cade Middle School teaching financial literacy and I am a member of Knights of Columbus.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I support the Vine School because they are servicing a community need that is not adequately addressed in our public education system and because of the passionate dedicated professionals and parents who make that organization work. I have volunteered and financially supported many civic and Catholic organizations throughout my years here in Victoria and do my best to attend or contribute to the many fundraisers throughout the year.
