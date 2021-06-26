NAME: Jake Truss
AGE: 28
EDUCATION: B.S. Biology, UHV
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Realtor/real estate agent
COMPANY: Greg Spears Realty
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I worked for a home builder in high school and started a construction company after Hurricane Harvey to help rebuild Victoria with a local name they could trust. I have always loved everything real estate.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I love being able to help my clients accomplish their goals in real estate. I believe in going the extra mile and exceeding client expectations in pursuit of being at the top of my field.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The initial learning curve to ensure that my business is being conducted at the highest level of quality. My broker, Greg Spears, has been an incredible mentor/boss and is selfless in sharing his 40 years of experience. Life is full of challenges, but with support like Greg, they are merely learning lessons that allow us to improve.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
The fire and passion that I bring every day because I am doing what I love, and the strong desire to be the best I can. That passion pushes me to work 12-16 hour days when needed, while always bringing an optimistic and motivated outlook to best serve my clients. I also couldn't be positioned at a better brokerage to improve and grow my business with the continued support and extensive knowledge that Greg readily offers.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am a member of the Public Library Advisory Board and the Victoria Area Association of Realtors. I have served with Habitat For Humanity, and regularly attend Parkway Church. I play music for local fundraisers and functions. I also love working with the younger generation; I have performed music at The Children's Discovery Museum and assisted at the Victoria Country Club Junior Golf camps. I am also a new member of the Victoria Young Professionals.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
The Victoria Public Library, The Food Bank of The Golden Crescent, Habitat for Humanity, Christ's Kitchen, and Parkway Church. I enjoy giving back to the community because I am a firm believer in the pay-it-forward method and as a community, we are all here to help one another for the greater good. I moved to Victoria in 2013 and have been loved and accepted by the community and couldn't be more thankful; I have a humble feeling of accountability and responsibility to do my part in return. I look forward to serving and becoming more involved in the community as the years go on.
