NAME: Jennifer McDaniel
AGE: 38
EDUCATION: BBA in marketing from Texas A&M University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: CEO
COMPANY: Avenue
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
My goal upon graduating college was to find a job in which I would be able to use my knowledge and creativity to help people. In the marketing industry, I’ve been able to do that on a daily basis both professionally and personally.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Knowing that my hard work helps others reach their personal and business goals drives me to succeed and allows me to reach my own goals.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge I have faced during my career has been tackling the functional aspects of running your own business. I came from working at an organization with several departments of incredible experts from technology to building services and engineering; now, I wear many hats in addition to CEO, including CTO, CFO, and building owner. Fortunately I have many great resources to help me, including an amazing accountant, a multi-talented husband and an amazing team.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Advertising is constantly evolving with state-of-the-art tools and systems which provide us with more opportunities to drive positive results for our clients. Data fascinates me and drives our strategy; the latest technologies make it much easier to do that effectively and efficiently.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
We live in an exciting time, and even in our own community there are so many new businesses owned by young women who are doing it all. I love to see that. My advice? Find your passion and do that. If you align your personal values and vision with your company’s, you will succeed.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY? WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
At Avenue, we believe in giving back to our community. We’ve been so fortunate to be able to help multiple amazing nonprofits in our area, including The Children’s Museum, Perpetual Help Home, The Victoria Ballet Theatre, The Vine School, The Citizens Run Against Cancer, The Calhoun County Fair Association, and Christ’s Kitchen.
