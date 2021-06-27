NAME: Jon Lamson
AGE: 44
EDUCATION: MEd in educational leadership and general education, Sul Ross State University-Alpine; B.A. in Spanish, Texas A&M University-College Station
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Hallettsville
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Roofing and construction/owner
COMPANY: American Shield Roofing and Construction LLC
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I began working in construction at an early age. After an 18-year career in education, I refocused my passion towards roofing and jump-started a new career.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Helping people make their lives better and seeing the excitement on a homeowner's face when they see the final product of our company's work are what drives us.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge that we have had to overcome has been learning how to manage and grow our company throughout the pandemic. Material shortages have caused prices to increase drastically since we started, and we have had to find new ways to work in a highly competitive market.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Find something that you are passionate about and find a way to become your own boss. There's a lot of risk involved in working for yourself but the rewards that come when you commit to an idea and put forth true, honest effort are immeasurable. Don't give up on what makes you happy.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
We pride ourselves in making sure that each customer has an easy, painless experience in their project. We are in the business of helping people increase the value of their home and make their lives better. That's the backbone of our company, and we instill that in all of our salespeople.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
We support public and private education and other programs involving children by sponsoring awards ceremonies, participating in local fundraisers, supporting local school booster clubs, and sponsoring local Little League teams every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.