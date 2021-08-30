Kerrville, despite being the site of James Avery’s headquarters, was not at the top of the list when the jeweler wanted to establish a new manufacturing facility. The city was not even their second choice. Instead, it was number three of four cities under consideration, all because it lay outside of the “Texas Triangle,” a booming economic area whose outer points are comprised of Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston.
Jonas Titas, the then-director of Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), knew it would be a challenge to court James Avery and convince them to manufacture in Kerrville. The city simply did not have a pipeline of employees like the Texas Triangle would support.
“We really had to make them comfortable that we could find and train and bring them a steady pipeline of employees to make sure that when they invested $20 million into this facility, it was going to be able to do what the company needed it to do,” Titas said.
Making James Avery comfortable meant surveying the area to see what workers were already there, making sure local education institutions were supportive, and finding rare flat real estate in the Texas Hill Country. It was difficult, but under Titas’s leadership KEDC was able to convince James Avery to stay near home and construct a 53,600 square foot manufacturing building in Kerrville.
Titas has spurred on economic development across Texas, and on Aug. 16 he began work as the president of Victoria Economic Development Corporation (VEDC), bringing a wealth of experience along with him.
Titas served on Tyler's Economic Development Council and was the executive director at both the Copperas Cove and Kerr Economic Development Corporations, he said. He also served as director for manufacturing and logistics for the Greater Houston Partnership.
