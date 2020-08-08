All across the Golden Crescent, there was so much hope after Memorial Day and moving into June.
The state was slowly but surely re-opening, and our region’s businesses had hope that things were turning around.
But as May morphed into June and the re-opening continued, we started seeing a marked increase in reported cases of individuals contracting COVID-19 across the state. And the numbers kept moving upward throughout the month of June.
What should have been a joyous Independence Day was dampened as Governor Abbott was left with no choice but to dial back the pace of the state’s reopening.
Just when our businesses were beginning to see an uptick in customers and revenue, our region and the state’s economy took an about-face. And if that wasn’t enough, July had one more punch, named Hanna, to deliver to the Golden Crescent. Thank goodness for August.
As tough as June and July were on our region, I am nonetheless encouraged.
Here in Yoakum, I have had the mixed- blessing of shepherding the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation’s $500,000 emergency economic relief program of grants and loans in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
I have simultaneously been heartbroken by what our small businesses are having to endure yet highly encouraged by their resiliency and commitment to make it through this economic tribulation. And I am confident that this spirit emanates throughout the region.
On the other hand, pandemics do not recognize city limits nor county lines. All of us in the Golden Crescent that are involved with helping businesses thrive, whether it be my fellow economic developers, our various chambers of commerce, our small business development center, our university-sponsored business support entities, or our regional council of government, our small businesses are going to need our collaborative support more than ever to successfully get back on their feet.
We do not know when this pandemic will end. But whenever that day comes, on that morning, from Yoakum to Victoria, from Edna to Hallettsville, from Port Lavaca to Gonzales, from Cuero to Goliad and all points in between, our region’s businesses will awake from this nightmare, arise, and get on with the task of recovering.
Oh my, how I pray that day comes soon.
And when it does, I for one will rejoice and be glad in it.
