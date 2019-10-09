Kamin Furniture donates chairs to young cancer patient

Abigail Arias, 7, of Freeport, has an incurable form of lung cancer, but that hasn’t stopped her from loving llamas. On Wednesday, Kamin Furniture presented two La-Z-boy recliners covered in llamas to Abigail – one for her and the other for her brother.
Store owners Buddy Kamin, his wife Gormeen Kamin, and their son Bentley Kamin, store president, are shown making the presentation. Abigail, who wants to a be a police officer, is an honorary Freeport police officer. See the video of the donation here.
