A news director for Victoria-based KAVU is the most recent company leader to leave the television station in February.
Roxann Fisher is no longer serving in that role as of Thursday, said Greg McAlister, an interim general manager who himself began working at the station on Monday.
“We wish her well in her next career assignment,” McAlister said.
McAlister declined to comment about the reasons for Fisher’s departure, saying company policies forbid him from commenting on personnel matters.
Fisher could not be reached for comment.
Since beginning in September, Fisher oversaw the researching, reporting and editing of news for the Victoria Television Group, which includes the news broadcast program Newscenter 25 and its website crossroadstoday.com.
Those duties will be assumed by anchor James Munoz, who will serve as interim news director.
Because Munoz has served in that position before, McAlister said he anticipated no disruption in the station’s capabilities.
The search to replace Fisher, McAlister said, should begin immediately.
Fisher is the third company leader to leave the station in about a month.
In early February, beloved chief meteorologist Bill Alexander resigned about a week after the departure of Jeff Pryor, longstanding Victoria Television Group’s president and general manager.
Alexander had served at the station for more than 10 years. Pryor led the television group for more than 20 years.
Although company leaders previously declined to comment about Alexander and Pryor’s reasons for leaving, McAlister said this about the departures of Fisher, Alexander and Pryor: “Anytime there is a change in top leadership there are going to be changes on the team,” he said, adding, “Sometimes changes will flow from that. I need to build a team that I can work with more effectively.”
