Keep Victoria Beautiful hosted its first volunteer appreciation dinner and awards event Nov. 18 at the Victoria Community Center.
The event highlighted the year’s successful beautification efforts, which could not be done without the help of KVB’s volunteers, said Christy Youker, the City’s community appearance manager.
The event featured dinner and remarks from Mayor Jeff Bauknight and City Manager Jesús Garza, followed by a presentation from keynote speaker Suzanne Kho, executive director for Keep Texas Beautiful.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing Victoria residents Tiffany Totah, Valerie Hogan and Larry Somer as volunteers of the year. Awards for most cleanups attended by a team were given to Victoria East Baseball Team, St. Joseph High School, TDECU and the city’s police and fire Departments.
To sign up to be notified of upcoming KVB cleanups and volunteer opportunities, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.