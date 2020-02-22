When Ben Heilker moved to Victoria in 1973, he had little more than his work truck and $1,500.
That was the beginning of Victoria Air Conditioning Ltd., Heilker said as he stood amid the assembly process in the company’s current 80,000 square-foot building at 200 South Ben Jordan St.
Now, he along with his wife, VAC president Gay Heilker, and their son, company CEO Warren Heilker, have a fleet of about 80 trucks. From the warehouse, they ship assembled parts to construction sites from as far away as Laredo and south of Houston.
“At any given time, we’re handling at least 20 to 25 different orders,” Heilker said of the activity on their warehouse floor. “This industry is all about keeping on top of everything.”
Since its origin, the business has outgrown several homes. The business started at 1904 N. Navarro. St. and later moved to Profit Drive. The company moved into its current location in 2017.
The company’s own growth has mirrored that of the entire heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, or HVAC, industry.
Between 2018 and 2028, there is expected to be a job growth in the HVAC industry of about 13%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Since the company started its commercial enterprise in 1980, it has expanded to include commercial plumbing. With projected job growth of 14% over the same period, that industry is doing just as well.
Logan Smith, a student at Ganado High School, is looking to capitalize on the industry trend. As an apprentice at Victoria Air Conditioning through the Mid Coast Construction Academy, he said he’s training to become a plumber.
“I just like working with my hands,” Smith said. “I prefer doing that over sitting at a desk all day.”
Heilker said he’s happy to encourage the next generation of skilled technicians. He said several of his own former employees have even started one-truck operations after leaving the company and have called on the Heilker family for advice.
For the people who run one-truck operations like he used to, Heilker said life isn’t easy, but the community needs such operations.
“It’s harder for them to step up and develop an organization like ours now – a lot harder,” Heilker said. “One thing is the rules and the regulations.”
Heilker said new changes to building codes, energy codes and EPA standards have created challenges for businesses to comply with.
Although Heilker said his own company is now big enough to create internal training to handle those responsibilities, he said the one-truck businesses may struggle.
“You can still make a great living doing it, but it’s harder for them to step up into something like what we’ve got,” Heilker said.
With the addition of an on-staff engineer last year, Heilker said the company is expanding in ways that continue to push the business forward.
Heilker said his company is dealing with the changing business landscape the same way they always have.
“We’re addressing it and staying ahead of the curve,” he said.
