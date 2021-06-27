NAME: Ken Colwell
AGE: 56
EDUCATION: B.S. in biology, MBA in management, Ph.D. in strategic management and entrepreneurship.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Austin
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Dean of the School of Business Administration
COMPANY: University of Houston-Victoria
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
After working in the financial services industry for a decade, I began working on my MBA and realized that I would enjoy the academic life, so I went on to the University of Oregon and got my Ph.D. and became a professor.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I’m inspired by our students, who have to work so hard juggling financial and family obligations in order to get their degrees and realize their dreams. I strongly believe in the mission of UHV to give such students the opportunity to receive a quality education.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The pandemic was probably the most challenging time for higher education of my generation. In the beginning, we were very much in crisis management mode as new information became available daily. As we moved on, we developed a plan of gradual reopening of the university, first online only, then adding more and more in-person courses as safety permitted. I’m very proud of the fact that we came through what seems to be the worst of it and are moving forward to the fall.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Find out what your passion is and go for it! Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t succeed at anything you want. Just dream big and work hard.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
As an employee of the State of Texas and the University of Houston System, my job is to see that our students receive a quality education and graduate with the ability to get a good job and be productive, contributing members of society.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I am a big supporter of the United Way of the Crossroads and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. I may be biased because both of their directors teach in my program, but I’ve also seen firsthand the direct positive impact they have on our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.