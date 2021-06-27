NAME: Kenneth French Jr.
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and management from Texas Tech University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Financial advisor
COMPANY: Edward Jones
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
In many ways I grew up in this industry. I am a second generation financial advisor. At a young age, my dad would talk to my sisters and I about what he did and the families he was able to help by working at Edward Jones.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Building, nurturing, and developing the relationships that I have in my life are what drive me each and every day, whether that relationship is with my wife, children, friends, family and/or clients.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
One of the biggest challenges that I have faced in my career was making the decision to move back to Victoria to start my career with Edward Jones. My wife and I had just recently been married, and we took a leap of faith that everything would work out. We prayed and trusted in God that he would provide for us as long as we worked at our craft.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
What excites me the most about my career today is that I have been in the business long enough to now start to see the plans that my clients and I put together over these last few years start to come to fruition. It is exciting when a client of mine retires and feels confident about where they are financially or is able to pay for their child's education and know that they will be fine because of all the planning and saving they have done. I cannot wait to help more families in the future live out their dreams of retirement, leave a legacy, or just do whatever they want to do when they want to do it and not have to worry about their investments.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I'm a member of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and have served on the boards for both the Victoria Zoo as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria. Currently I am the president of our Victoria Texas Tech Alumni Association Chapter.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I helped start a scholarship for our Victoria Texas Tech Alumni Association chapter, the Haley Singer Memorial Scholarship, and this is something that I am very passionate about. Haley was a very close family friend of mine and went to school with my sister and I at Texas Tech. She passed away in 2014 here in Victoria. Since then, we've put together an annual golf tournament and fundraiser to help support our scholarship in her name.
