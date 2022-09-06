The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 31
Cracker Barrel No. 6, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria. Demerits:28. Beverage Air Cooler eggs 39 degrees. Beverage Air Cooler milk 38 degrees. Outdated food products. 0ppm. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need certified food manager and bodily fluid kit. Need hot water. Cannot sell product that is not labeled. Ants. Cooler needs thermometer. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Clean ice machine. Mop sink needs hot water. Do not store paper products on floor (cups). Restroom needs air vent. Restroom needs soap and paper towels and cleaning. Re-inspected Aug. 30, hot water is restored, and continue to work on other violations.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Noot’s Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Smoko’s Victoria, 5903 Houston Highway, Victoria; Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander St., Victoria. Demerits: 2
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1
Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; The Cast Iron Kettle, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado; A Taste Above, 872 Lindenau Road, Lindenau; Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley; Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; H.J.M. Elementary School, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Whataburger No. 323, 1207 SH 35 North, Port Lavaca; Dollar General No. 17519, 1958 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor; J & H Shrimp Store, 2581 W. Adams St. Port O’Connor; Marty’s Landing, 31 N. Byer St., Port O’Connor; Port O’Connor School, 508 W. Monroe St., Port O’Connor; The Shack, 314 W. Broadway St., Seadrift; Dairy Treet Commissary, 3802 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Early Childhood Center at FW Gross, 1208 S. Navarro St., Victoria; El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin St., Victoria; Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria; Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin St., Victoria; The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 3102 N. Laurent St., Victoria; VISD Success Academy/DAEP, 3002 E. North St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Inspected Aug. 3 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 23, continue to work on violations. Permit suspension due to a cold hold violation. Re-inspected Aug. 25, violations have been corrected.
