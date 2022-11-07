The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Nov. 2, 2022
Bay Bay'z Seafood, mobile unit, Cuero. Demerits: 9. Hands not being properly washed. Flies. Blocked hand sink, also need soap and paper towels.. Need insect screen on back door when leaving open. Store dirty towels in sanitizer bucket.
Bay Bay'z Seafood, Mobile Unit, Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Hands not being properly washed. Flies. Blocked hand sink, also need soap and paper towels. Need insect screen on back door when leaving open. Store dirty towels in sanitizer bucket.
Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 8. Hot holding not in compliance. Document food left out. Need hairnet/ball cap in food prep area. Do not store utensils in between equipment.
Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 8 Need certified food manager at all shifts, need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Expired food handler certifications. Date label prepped items. Do not use cardboard on floor.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Broken floor tiles holding water. Three-compartment sink needs repair. Weather strip back door. RR hot water not reaching proper temp of 100 degrees.
Nutrition Vibez Victoria, 3602 Houston Highway, Ste G, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Leak at three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Denny's Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Hot water at the mechanical must be minimum of 120 degrees. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
America's Best Value Inn, 3901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Needs one certified food manager license. Clean ice machine that is being used to store bags of ice.
Treatment Associates, 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Glass cooler not holding 41 degrees.
River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Alphalyfe Nutrition, 115 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Daule Municipal Building, 107 Bridge St., Cuero; Nordheim Shooting Club, 101 W. 9th St., Nordheim; Miller Seafood Co., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; White's BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Whites BBQ - Food Truck, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Dairy Queen (Red River), 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria; L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria; La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; New Life Nutrition, 6801 N. Navarro St., Ste. A, Victoria; Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. 59 N., Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria; City of Yoakum BBQ/Kitchen Facility 105 Lawrence St., Yoakum. Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections:
Aimee's Bluebird Café, 1000 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected on Oct. 18 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27, all violations corrected.
7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 U.S. 77 S., Victoria. Inspected Oct. 14 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 28, violation corrected
Dodge City Saloon, 205-H North Star Drive, Victoria. Inspected Oct. 19 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Oct 27, violation corrected