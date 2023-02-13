The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Feb.8
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Cooler needs to hold at 41 degrees or below. Cover items in cooler and freezer; open container of food in the storage needs to be covered. Employee medicine needs to be stored away from prep area. Proper cooling records for cooked food going into cooler. Date and label items in coolers. Dead pest in water with defrosting fish; rodent droppings in the hibachi area under cabinets. Condensation dripping onto food boxes; all food items should be stored 6 inches off the floor; clean the area under the hibachi counters. Food items to be thawed under running water. Turn all silverware handles the same way at the ice cream area. Label flour containers and other bulk containers. Clean shelves in cooler. Air vents need to be cleaned in women's restroom. Fix door trim at back door to see no daylight. Follow up inspection was held Feb. 9. Walk-in cooler temperature was at 39 degrees, continue to work on other violations.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St. Victoria. Demerits: 13. Food located on table top needs to be holding temperature of 41 degrees. Time and temperature log is needed for any food that is kept at room temp and not kept cooled at 41 degrees. Need to have employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Table top needs the correct temperature. Permit must be current and valid.
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need personal health and hygiene book. Need bodily fluid kit. Need certified food manager. Date label Deli Express sandwiches. Out-of-date chocolate milk. Order sanitizer strips. Clean fountain machine ice chute. Need first aid kit.
Taiyo Sushi Fusion, 915 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Store chicken below beef. Date label foods with a 7 use-by date max. Replace broken thermometer. Store product minimum 6 inches off the floor in storage room. Improper defrosting.
Hunan Garden, 2119 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits:9. Label food items in the freezer. Need allergen warning sign. Date the cut veggies in fridge. No cardboard on the floor. Covered trash can needed in women's restroom.
Ramsey Restaurant & Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Food at tabletop is not reaching temperature of 41 degrees. Need certified food manager present at all hours of operation. Food items need to be date labeled in walk-in cooler. Boxes need to be 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler. AC vents need to be cleaned. A re-inspection was held Feb. 8, table top food is being held on ice until table top is repaired. Management will call when the tabletop is fixed.
Lord's Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificate. Need a thermometer in the small refrigerator. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable. All utensils need to be stored in the same direction.
Tip Top Ventures, 101 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Employee health and personal hygiene and book is needed. Test strips are needed. Three-compartment sink is needed to wash any utensils that need to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Utensils need to be cleaned and properly stored.
VSL Victoria, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cover items in the cooler. Live pest in prep area. Date label items in cooler. Discard dented cans.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St, Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need a certified food manager. Clean the ice maker. Towels should be stored in sanitizer solution. Stack items 6 inches off the floor. Do not use cardboard on the floor; clean the vent hood.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager on duty. Food handlers need to re-certified. Date label items in the walk-in. No items stored on the floor of cooler.
Snappy's Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need health and hygiene book. Date Deli Express sandwiches and Hot Pockets. Women's restroom needs a trash can with lid.
Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Cover items in coolers. Date items in coolers. Clean ice machine.
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita. Demerits: 5. Use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Renew expired food handlers’ licenses.
Noot's Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 5. Food stored in freezer must be stored with food grade approve bag/container. Food products must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Ice scoop must be properly stored with handle up.
Church's Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Date label. Need 2023 permit.
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Out-of-date product. Clean backroom ice maker.
Cat Daddy's Fry Shack Commissary, 23404 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Fridge was not at proper cold holding temperature. Covered trash can is needed in restroom.
Yamato Hibachi & Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St. Ste 400, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Proper date labels are needed for the walk-in cooler. Empty bag cannot be in container with food. All boxes must be 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer. Cooked food cannot be placed on storage boxes. Non-food contact surfaces need to be cleaned.
Maria's Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Need employee health and hygiene book
Cat Daddy's Fry Shack, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Store shrimp above raw beef in walk in cooler.
K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Food establishment permit needs to be current and valid.
Little Saints Preschool, 111 E Alexander St., Cuero, Demerits: 2 Food establishment permit must be current and valid
Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Need 2023 permit.
Ganado Express, 1006 S. Third St. Ganado. Demerits: 2. Needs sanitizer test strips
Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Needs a certified food manager license
Chili's Bar & Grill, 5004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Store wet wiping towels in sanitizer bucket. Floor in walk-in cooler and prep area need to be cleaned food debris
Jack in the Box No. 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2 Permit must be current and valid. Same day held a re-inspection on an unrelated violation from Aug. 9 where 3 demerits were found. Walk-in freezer not working will be repaired. Will verify repair.
Longhorn Saloon, 1301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Vent needed in men's restroom. Women's restroom needs covered trashcans
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 2. Update and get food handler licenses completed
Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2 Clean ice maker
Sonic - Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1. Vent in the employee restroom needs to be cleaned.
Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; St. Michael's Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; St. Michael's Parish, 108 N. McLeod St., Cuero; Wal-Mart No. 385, 1202 E. Broadway, Cuero; Ganado Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado; Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B SH 35 S, Port Lavaca; The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; Arnold's, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Morada Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Morada Victoria - Memory Care, 9606 B NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 704 E. Park St., Victoria; Paint's Underground Pizza, 5001 B John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; St. Mary's Activity Center, 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria; Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley, 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Jenny's Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum; Yoakum High School, Wimberly Street, Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Yoakum ISD / Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; Lowe's Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections
Lele's, 206 N. Third St. Ganado. Inspected Jan. 20 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8, violation corrected, new faucet has hot and cold water.
Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St. Suite 200, Victoria. Inspected Feb. 1 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8. Dishwasher has not been fixed, store will call when fixed. Need to use three-step process at the three-compartment sink.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Inspected Jan. 30 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 2, all violations have been corrected. Permit has been renewed. Three-compartment sink has been corrected.