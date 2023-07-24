The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING July 19.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St, Edna. Demerits: 23. Expired food item. 0 ppm, hot water temperature not in compliance. Need health handbook. Need food handlers. Need certified food managers, none on duty. Date label food. Need test strips. Expired food permit. Seal wooden shelves in walk-in. Store ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need first aid-kit, post last inspection.
Church's Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 14. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Hand sink is leaking. Needs certified food manager at all hours of operation. Needs sanitizer test strips. Flies/gnats. Employee drinks need lid and straws. Container needs to be labeled. Facilities need cleaning and no standing water on floor.
Louie's, 6648 Farm-to-Market Road 1090, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Thomson cooler at 64 degrees. Need hygiene handbook. Label all chemical bottles. Store all food containers off floor. Place ice scoop in sanitized container.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 8. Prep cooler needs to be 41 degrees or below. Refrigeration needs to be 41 degrees or below. Date items in the cooler. Clean vent hood.
Ganado Express, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 7. Date items in the cooler. Need 2023 permit. Need paper towels at handwashing sink. Clean wall behind the grill.
The Good Taco Mobile Unit, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need current water sample. Need to repair the hot water faucet for hand washing. Clean grease on vent hood.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, (inside H-E- No. 712), 909 E. Broadway. Demerits: 4. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene book. Display certified food manager license visible to the public.
Ganado Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need to have employee health and hygiene book accessible. Thaw frozen food under running water or in refrigeration.
Joe's Pizza & Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Date items in the walk-in. Use scoop with handle for cheese in walk-in. Label the totes with food item.
Dollar General No. 3091, 1141 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Food permit needs to be available and current. Last inspection must be available and posted to public.
Fair Bridge Inn & Suites, 2127 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Needs one certified food manager license. Display current food permit visible to the public.
Jason's Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Refrigeration needs to be 41 degrees or lower.
Family Dollar No.33400, 12630 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 2. Restroom needs hot water.
Dollar General Store No.25117, 381 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Telferner. Demerits: 2. Needs bodily fluid kit.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande Suite No. 300, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need certified food manager on duty at all times.
Circle K Store No.2704045, 502 N. Esplanade, Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway, Cuero; Love's Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Pizza Hut No.39160, 803 W. Main St. Edna; Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St., Edna; Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Georgia Mae's Good Eats Mobile Unit, Ganado; AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Georgia Mae's Good Eats Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Sonic Drive In, 411 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Starbucks Coffee No.68626, 300 Tiny Browning Blvd, Port Lavaca; Austoria Wines, 104 Broadmoor St. Ste.200, Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass, Victoria; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 801 S. Laurent St., Victoria; IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0
Re-inspected
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St. Inspected April 17 with 36 demerits. Re-inspected May 9, need to add a mixing valve at the mop sink and work on other violations. Inspected again on July 18, most violations corrected, continue to work on violations.
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Inspected July 5 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected July 17, with violations corrected.