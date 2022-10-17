The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Oct. 12.
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Cold holding not in compliance. Document time food left out. Do not cover food with trash bags, cover foods in cooler, cover food container in storage. Date label. Shelves in storage must be easily cleanable. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Use scoop with handles. Need light shields. Weather strip back door.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 12. Toxic substances need to be identified. Need certified food manager certificate. Update food handlers’ certificate. Need sanitizer test strips. Wear hair restraints or ball cap when preparing food. Improper thawing method for fish. Physical facilities need to be maintained with no visible outside light showing and replace ceiling tiles
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 8. Cover foods in coolers. Dishwasher not reaching proper temperature of 120 degrees. Need paper towels at hand sink near three-compartment.
The Nutrition Place, 1907 E Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need certified food manager onsite at all times. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Employees need ball cap/hairnet in food prep area. Display previous inspection visible to public.
Subway – Yoakum, 412 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and hygiene book. Need certified food handler onsite at all times. Need food handler certifications onsite available for review.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St. Victoria. Demerits: 7. Use proper handwashing procedures. All surfaces must be easily cleanable/non-absorbent. Employees need ball cap/hairnet in food prep area. Display certified food managers certificate visible to the public
Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Discard expired product. Hand washing only at hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Hot water at hand sink needs to be connected at all times. Clean any evidence of pest. Keep all products off the floor in walk in freezer. Keep dumpster closed at all times. Replace all missing tiles in storage area.
Family Dollar Store No. 2524, 201 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Dented cans and expired products. Need employee health and hygiene handbook.
Beau's Billiard, Bowling, & Arcade, 100 Village Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5 Need certified food manager. Dead bugs. Do not use towels to cover food. Weather strip back door.
Pupusas El Tunco, 1211 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need hygiene handbook. Food permit expired.
Dollar General Store No. 20808, 5860 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 5. Need health handbook. No bodily fluid kit.
Domino's Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Need certified food manager onsite at all shifts
McDonald's, 801 S. SH 35 Bypass. Port Lavaca. Demerits:4. Expired permit. Clean soda ice dispenser.
Taco Rico, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4 Need water sample. Flies.
Fro-Yo 77, 901 U.S. 77 A S., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need paper towels at hand sink. Cover mop sink when not in use.
Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 U.S. 77 A, Yoakum. Demerits: 3. Need food handler certifications. Weather-strip backdoor, clean air vents.
Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St, Ganado. Demerits: 3. Cold holding not in compliance. Rechecked same day, violation corrected.
Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway St. Nordheim; Hydration Hut, 108 N. Virginia St. Ste. 3, Port Lavaca; Riah's Snack Shack, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria; Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. 77 A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, mobile unit, Victoria; Brookshire Brothers No. 91, 1161 N. Esplanade Cuero; Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Keke Café, 1102 Esplanade, Cuero; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, mobile unit, Edna; Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Latrice's Unique Drinks & More, mobile unit, Ganado; TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St, Ganado; Babies & Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St, Port Lavaca; Broadway Shell, 1326 Broadway, Port Lavaca; Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca; Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N.SH 35 Suite B, Port Lavaca; Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Christian Multi-Ethnic Baptist Church, 601 E. Red River St., Victoria; El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive Suite 102, Victoria; Great American Cookie, 7800 N. Navarro No. 381, Victoria; Grumpy's Meatzzeria Food Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Lone Star Tavern, 5354 Farm-to-Market Road 447, Victoria; Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway @ The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; The Texan No. 8, 3402 SH 185, Victoria; Dollar General No. 7688, 846 W. Main St., Yorktown; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown. Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St. Port Lavaca. Inspected Sept. 28 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct.12 with all violations corrected.
Fuel Stop, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Inspected on Oct. 5 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 11, violation corrections still needed. Will follow up with re-inspection.