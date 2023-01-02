The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Dec. 28
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3 Blocked hand sinks. Broken floor tiles.
Dockside Boiling Pot, 5209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Aunt Di's Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St, Yorktown; Demerits: 0