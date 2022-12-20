The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Dec. 14
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Hot hold foods should hold at 135 degrees. Avoid cross contamination when thawing foods, Employees must wash hands properly. Roach in drink station. Date items in grill cooler. Hand sink should only be used for handwashing. Clean ice machine. Clean dry storage room. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Improper defrosting. Store ice scoop with handle up. Store glasses face down.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Maintain proper cooling temperatures on foods. Cover foods in cooler. Improper defrosting.
Cattleman's Catering, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Cattleman's Catering, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Cattleman's Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; DaCosta Hermann Sons Home Association, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, DaCosta; Skateworld, 108 Monterrey Drive, Victoria; Terrence Ellis Catering No. 2, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0