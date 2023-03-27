The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING March 22.
Castro's Café Restaurant, 3494 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Eggs at room temperature, need time documentation. Eggs not at 41 degrees. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees and no sanitizer. Need certified food manager on duty. Do not wash hands at 3-compartment sink. No hot water at establishment. Need asterisk by each item on menu. Date label all foods in coolers. Hand sink for hand washing only-must be free of items. Do not use cardboard on surfaces-all must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Ball cap or hair needed. Store product off floor. Establishment closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted the next day, need to install water heater. Did a second follow-up inspection on March 22, hot water violation corrected, will continue to work on all other violations.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Table top not holding 41 degrees. Using table top at time of inspection; time and temperature not documented. Discard items not holding temperature in cooler. Leak at mop sink. Table top needs a thermometer. Employees need ball cap or hairnet. Defrost meat under cold running water. Weather strip back door.
Conner's Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 16. Date items with use-by date. Record use -by dates on ready-made food or document time. Need 2023 permit. Keep mop sink clear of items. Store paper products 6 inches off the floor. Clean fountain machine ice maker. Need paper towels at hand sink by ice maker. Clean vents in the restroom. Fix ceiling in women's restroom.
The City Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Certified food manager must be on duty. Need food handler certificates on file. Need asterisk on menu. Need current food permit. Need hot water at hand sink. Clean ice machine. Need ball cap or hair net, employees’ drinks need lid and straw, and do not store cellphone in food prep area. Women's restroom needs paper towels.
Roll and Coffee, 7800 N. Navarro St., Ste. 161, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Cut fruit or coolers not holding 41 degrees. Need employee health policy. Coolers not holding 41 degrees. Need thermometers in all coolers and need sanitizer test strips. Need signage at hand sink. Post last inspection visible to the public and certified food manager certificate.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Employees need to wash hands properly. Hand sink needs to be readily accessible. Wiping clothes need to be stored in sanitizer. Standing water cannot be in broken floor tiles. Repair broken floor tiles and ceiling tiles. Repair freezer door to prevent condensation.
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado. Demerits: 10. Need sanitizer strips. Three-compartment sink needs plumbing to reach each compartment. Date label items in cooler. Need health and hygiene book.
Grandy's, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. 0 ppm at 3-compartment sink. Hand sink at kitchen entrance has a leak. Certified food manager must be on duty at all times. Walk-in floors, racks in walk-in that hold chicken, and walls and floors by 3-compartment sink need cleaning.
Nemo's Seafood Grill, 8901 N. Navarro St. Ste. 900, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cover all foods in coolers with proper storage material. Date label food. Clean ice maker. Store food 6 inches off the floor. Thaw food under running water.
Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager on all shifts. Date items in refrigeration. Hairnet needed with visor. Store paper products 6 off the floor.
Dairy Queen, 1202 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 6. Need thermometers in refrigeration. Need 2023 permit. Shelf surface must be easily cleanable.
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need paper towels at the hand sink, do not block the hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket. Seal holes in the wall.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3107 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Certified food manager needed on each shift. Date items in the cooler. Employees need hairnet or ball caps in kitchen area.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. Employees need hairnet or ball cap in prep area. Print and post certified food managers.
Little Caesar's No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food managers on each shift. Need food handler certifications.
Norma's Tamales, 608 N. E. St., Edna. Demerits: 3. Cover items in cooler and freezer.
Domino's Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need certified food managers on all shifts. Post reporting illness sign by all hand sinks.
Pizza Hut No. 39155, 1010 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2 Need 2023 permit.
ABC Child Development Center, 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need certified food managers at all times.
Denny's Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Permit must be valid and current.
Family Dollar No. 32077, 1606 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need 2023 permit.
Bebotyboo, dba Andy's Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton St., Cuero; Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway, Cuero; Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade, Cuero; First Pentecostal Church of Edna, Farm-to-Market Road 1822, Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Ganado Donuts, 1303 SH 172, Ganado; Leela's Brew Co., 104 W. Putnam St., Ganado; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar St., Suite 2, Point Comfort; Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort; Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St. Port Lavaca; 7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 U.S. 77 S., Victoria; Chick-Fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Ste.155, Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive Suite 102; Victoria; Grumpy's Meatzzeria, 1201 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Pizza Hut No. 39162, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; The Frigid Frog of Victoria, Mobile Unit, Victoria; T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Inspected Feb. 28 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected March 20, all violations corrected.