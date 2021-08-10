The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 4
Best Western Inn, 2202 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. 0 parts per million (ppm). Need to label all chemical bottles. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to date-label. Need test strips. Need a hand-washing sink. Do not use towels under food equipment. Need three-process dish-washing in place. Cannot have cellphones in prep area. Need to post last inspection.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 18. Expired product. Need to discard damaged dry goods. Need ingredient list for bakery items. Flies and gnats. Do not use bar hand soap at hand sink. Need to clean food prep areas. Need to store product 6 inches off the floor. Mold under drink dispenser. Need to replace ceiling tiles. Need covered trashcan in restroom.
Church’s Chicken No. 1463, 206 U.S. Highway 35 S, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Hot food not at proper temperature. Need to repair leak at hand wash sink. Need current permit. Do not place dishes at hand wash sink. Need to clean grease in the fryer area. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Do not use single-serve articles to scoop food. Need to store single-serve articles in a sanitized area. Need lights in all three walk-ins.
AJ ‘ s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 12. Need to cover food in fridge. Need to date-label items. Need thermometer in table top. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store boxes 6 inches off floor. Need to clean area by fryer.
Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Gnats in dry storage area. Need to date-label items in coolers. Need to replace wire racks in walk-in. Cobwebs and dead insects in dry storage area. Kitchen employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need scoop with handle in flour bin.
Dollar Tree No. 6044, 310 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need current permit.
Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., No. 212, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover sausage rolls in freezer. Need to date-label all opened items with a seven-day use-by date. Do not use cardboard on floor.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need hot and cold water at mop sink. Need current permit.
Josie’s Mexican Food, 610 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 5. 0 ppm. Need to store food and paper goods 6 inches off the ground. Need a lid on the trash can in women’s restroom.
Wendy’s No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Flies. Employees need ball caps or hairnets in kitchen area. Need to prevent backflow at sink equipment. Need to post “Do Not Use” sign on coolers not in use.
Dairy Queen-Yoakum, 610 U.S. Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Sanitizer concentration too low. Gnats and flies.
Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 S, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
New Life Nutrition LLC DBA Complete 360, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 215, Victoria; Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna; Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Days Inn, 6203 Dairy Road, Victoria; Island Ice, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Domino’s Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro, St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected July 12 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 4 with most violations corrected.
Sodalis Elder Living, 4409 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected June 14 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected July 30 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.